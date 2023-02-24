Experts say bird flu threat small despite Cambodian fatality

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Health authorities in Cambodia say the father of an 11-year-old girl who died this week after contracting bird flu has tested positive for the virus but has not displayed any major symptoms. The girl, from a village in the southeastern province of Prey Veng, died Wednesday at a hospital in Phnom Penh shortly after tests confirmed she had Type A H5N1 bird flu. Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, normally spreads between sick poultry but can sometimes spread from poultry to humans. The recent detection of infections in a variety of mammals, including at a large mink farm in Spain, has raised concern among experts that the virus could evolve to spread more easily between people, but they say the risks are currently small.

By SOPHENG CHEANG and GRANT PECK Associated Press

