Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over ‘South Park’ deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid more than $500 million for exclusive rights in a 2019 contract with the company that produces the show. A lawsuit filed Friday in New York State Supreme Court says HBO Max, Warner’s streaming platform, did not receive first episodes of a new “South Park” season in 2020 because the pandemic halted production. But the lawsuit alleges the show offered two special episodes to Paramount. Show creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who launched “South Park” in 1997 and oversee the franchise, were not named in the lawsuit.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.