The Atlanta Hawks have hired Quin Snyder as their new coach, replacing the fired Nate McMillan.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have hired Quin Snyder as their new coach, replacing the fired Nate McMillan.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have hired Quin Snyder as their new coach, replacing the fired Nate McMillan.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.