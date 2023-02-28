Jury weighs whether Cowboys for Trump flouted campaign law

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin is confronting a trial by jury on charges that he failed to register a political organization without filing related public financial disclosures. The two-day trial began Tuesday with jury selection in New Mexico’s state District Court at Alamogordo. Griffin served an Otero County commissioner in the community until he was barred from office last year for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Griffin has cited free speech guarantees in resisting pressure to register the Cowboys for Trump as a political group. A misdemeanor charge against Griffin is punishable by up to a year in prison and an additional $1,000 fine.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.