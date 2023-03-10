DeSantis making long-anticipated 1st Iowa trip ahead of 2024

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Iowa to introduce himself to an expectant audience of Republicans ahead of a likely 2024 presidential bid. DeSantis is making a long-awaited visit on Friday. DeSantis’ planned appearances in Davenport and Des Moines mark his first trip to the leadoff voting state and come as anticipation over his expected White House campaign has been building. With the Iowa caucuses less than a year away, Republicans in the state are ready to take a harder look at DeSantis. The Florida governor is a top-tier presidential prospect viewed as a rival to former President Donald Trump.

