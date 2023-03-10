French church abuse victims get reparations, and recognition

PARIS (AP) — French victims of sexual abuse by priests are getting reparations at last — and most importantly, official recognition from the church of what happened to them. So far, 201 victims have been granted financial or other reparations from the church under a process launched last year. An independent French body is leading a nationwide effort to address decades of long-hidden, widespread abuse. Hundreds of other people are awaiting review of their cases. Reparations also may include help for victims to write down their stories, or installing a plaque in memory of victims.

