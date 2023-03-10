Jill Biden promotes cancer research in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has visited a medical center in New Orleans to stress the importance of cancer research. Friday’s trip comes a day after President Joe Biden proposed a budget that contains $2.8 billion to fight cancer. The Democratic president’s overall budget plan has been roundly criticized by Republicans and won’t make it intact through Congress. But Biden is hoping the fight against cancer will find bipartisan support. Joining the first lady at the Louisiana Cancer Research Center was U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a physician. He joined his fellow Republicans a day earlier in criticizing the overall budget plan.

