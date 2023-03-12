Gun reform coming in Michigan after 2nd school mass shooting

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats are poised to bring an 11-bill package to the Legislature that would implement safe storage laws, universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders, also known as red flag laws. A mass shooting on the Michigan State University campus less than a month ago has pushed Democrats to act fast on legislation they had already planned to prioritize after a 2021 shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students. Key Democratic leaders say this is just the start to gun reform in the state. Republicans say current gun laws need to be better enforced, not altered.

