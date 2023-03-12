Jamie Lee Curtis wins Oscar for best supporting actress

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jamie Lee Curtis made her long-waited first Oscar nomination count. Curtis won best supporting actress for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” She plays an IRS agent who has several guises through different timelines in the multiverse. The 64-year-old actor became the eighth oldest in the category’s history to win. She surpassed Judi Dench, who held the slot for her winning role in “Shakespeare in Love.” Last month, Curtis won at the SAG Awards for best supporting actress.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.