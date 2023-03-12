Sheriff: Man fatally shoots self after living with corpse

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities are investigating what led a man to fatally shoot himself just before deputies entered his home and found he’d been living for months with a corpse. Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy Thomas Gilliland says neighbors alerted his agency on Saturday evening. He said they became concerned that it had been months since they had seen one of the men who lived at the home. At the scene, Gilliland says, deputies noted flies and a bad odor at one end of the house. He says after entering the home, the deputies heard a gunshot and found the body of a man who had fatally shot himself. In another room, deputies found the decomposing body of another man.

