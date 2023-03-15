Michael Cohen arrives at courthouse to give more testimony to grand jury probing hush money payments scheme

By Nicki Brown, CNN

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to ex-President Donald Trump, arrived in Lower Manhattan Wednesday afternoon to continue testifying in front of a New York grand jury as part of an investigation into hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“I feel great,” Cohen told reporters as he arrived. He said it would “hopefully” be his last time appearing before the grand jury.

Cohen had testified in front of the grand jury for about three hours on Monday, according to his attorney, Lanny Davis.

The testimony from Trump’s one-time fixer comes as the investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office reached a critical period, with prosecutors having invited the former president last week to testify in the probe. The invitation represents the clearest indication yet that prosecutors are nearing a decision on whether to take the unprecedented step of indicting a former president since potential defendants in New York are required by law to be notified and invited to appear before a grand jury weighing charges.

Cohen was a key player in the hush money scheme. He facilitated the payments, made days before the 2016 presidential election, and was reimbursed by the Trump Organization for advancing the money to Daniels. Cohen pleaded guilty to nine federal charges, including campaign finance violations, and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, is investigating Trump’s role in the payments. Trump has denied wrongdoing as well as the affair with Daniels.

Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina told CNN that the former president will not appear before the grand jury.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Gili Remen, Kara Scannell and Devan Cole contributed to this report.