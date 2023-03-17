Billie Eilish makes acting debut in Donald Glover’s new thriller, ‘Swarm’

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Billie Eilish has made a surprise acting debut in an episode of Donald Glover‘s new thriller series, “Swarm.”

The seven-part series, which arrived on Prime Video on Friday, stars Dominique Fishback as Dre, a tormented young woman whose obsession with pop star Ni’Jah takes a violent turn. The show, which explores the dark side of stan culture, features a star-studded cast including singer Chloe Bailey, “Snowfall” star Damson Idris and actor Rickey Thompson.

On Thursday, Eilish, who recently opened up about her complicated relationship with the internet, teased her appearance with a snippet on Instagram.

In the clip taken from episode four, Dre tells Eilish’s character that she sees “milk spilled on the carpet.”

Their exchange gets disturbing when Eilish asks “What color was the milk?” and Dre replies: “It was red.”

“Did you hurt someone?” Eilish whispers.

When Dre reveals that she did, a grinning Eilish replies: “Very good”

Eilish’s performance went down well with fans and fellow celebrities, who flocked to her comment section.

Singer Gracie Abrams wrote: “Oh I’m obsessed,” and actress Kathryn Newton shared her excitement by simply commenting: “Omgggg.”

According to “Swarm” co-creator Janine Nabers, casting director Carmen Cuba handpicked the singer for the role.

Nabers told Rolling Stone: “We were looking to cast the episode and she suggested Billie, and I said, ‘Does she act?’ And she said, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘What has she been in?’ And she said, ‘Nothing.’ But what’s so incredible about this process is that you have a lot of people that work on the show that are multi-hyphenate and people who have so many different passions. We gravitate toward people who are juggling multiple hats.”

