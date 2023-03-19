Rough landing at Idaho Falls Regional Airport causes delays
Idaho Falls, IDAHO (KIFI)- A rough landing at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport, caused delays to commercial air travel Sunday afternoon.
A single engine propeller aircraft landed hard on the runway at approximately 11:28 a.m. after the landing gear malfunctioned.
The runway was closed for about two and a half hours.
No injuries were reported.
We are currently following the situation closely, and will release updates when information is released.