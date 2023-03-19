Skip to Content
Rough landing at Idaho Falls Regional Airport causes delays

Idaho Falls, IDAHO (KIFI)- A rough landing at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport, caused delays to commercial air travel Sunday afternoon.

A single engine propeller aircraft landed hard on the runway at approximately 11:28 a.m. after the landing gear malfunctioned.

The runway was closed for about two and a half hours.

No injuries were reported.

We are currently following the situation closely, and will release updates when information is released.

