Rough landing at Idaho Falls Regional Airport causes delays

Idaho Falls, IDAHO (KIFI)- A rough landing at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport, caused delays to commercial air travel Sunday afternoon. A single engine propeller aircraft landed hard on the runway at approximately 11:28 a.m. after the landing gear malfunctioned. The runway was closed for about two and a half hours. No injuries were reported. We are currently following the situation closely, and will release updates when information is released.

