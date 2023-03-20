EU’s top diplomat hails deal on artillery shells for Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says the 27-nation bloc and Norway have endorsed a fast-track procedure to supply badly-needed artillery shells to Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that Monday’s move by the bloc’s foreign and defense ministers is “a historic decision.” Borrell said the EU is “taking a key step towards delivering on our promises to provide Ukraine with more artillery ammunition.” He said that 18 countries also signed up to a European Defense Agency project to place joint orders for ammunition with the defense industry. It’s hoped that the plan will help the EU to provide Ukraine with 1 million 155-millimeter artillery shells within a year. Ukraine’s foreign minister welcomed the decision.

