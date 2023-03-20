France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets

PARIS (AP) — France’s highest administrative body has ordered the government to better protect endangered dolphins and porpoises in a French industrial fishing hub in the Atlantic Ocean that has become controversial over links to mass deaths of cetaceans in recent years. Monday’s move was welcomed by conservationists who hope the measures could stop some species becoming extinct in the zone. The council of state has given government officials six months “to close areas of fishing in the Bay of Biscay for appropriate periods in order to limit the number of deaths of common dolphins, bottlenose dolphins and harbor porpoises that are victims of accidental capture during fishing.” It also requires them to compile a reliable estimate of the annual number of accidental catches.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.