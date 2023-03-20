Thai Parliament dissolved, general election set for May

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Parliament has been dissolved by a government decree, setting the stage for a May general election, which has the potential to lessen the military’s influence in politics. The dissolution, just a few days before the end of the four-year term of the House of Representatives, was initiated by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is seeking a fresh mandate in the vote provisionally set for May 7. The election will pit the heavily favored opposition Pheu Thai party, backed by billionaire populist Thaksin Shinawatra, against parties representing the conservative establishment, spearheaded by the military. Prayuth is a former general who led the 2014 coup and is facing a challenge not only from Pheu Thai but also from his deputy prime minister.

