Emma Heming Willis celebrates anniversary with Bruce Willis by sharing vow renewal video

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

In honor of their 14th wedding anniversary, Emma Heming Willis reflected back on memories she has made with her husband, Bruce Willis.

Heming Willis shared a video on Instagram that showed the couple renewing their vows in 2019, ten years after they first married on March 21, 2009.

“On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said “I do” back in 2009. I’m so happy we did,” her caption read. “Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime. And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to.”

The famed actor is currently living with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a diagnosis his family shared in February after initially going public in 2022 with news that Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia.

FTD is an “umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior and language,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

In the video she posted, the Coldplay song “Fix You” plays as the couple is surrounded by family and friends.

In the caption, Heming Willis thanked her husband’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, for being the videographer at the vow renewal, two of Willis and Moore’s adult daughters, Rumor and Scout, for serving as wedding singers and Heming Willis and Willis’ young daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn, for acting as flower girls.

The entire extended family has come together in support of Willis as he lives with FTD.

Heming Willis shared the anniversary video days after celebrating her husband’s 68th birthday with a candid message meant to raise awareness about living with and caring for someone who has dementia.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.