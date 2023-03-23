Former lawmaker’s wife sentenced in theft of COVID-19 funds

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The wife of a former Connecticut state lawmaker was sentenced Thursday to six months in federal prison in connection with her role in the alleged theft of federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven. Lauren DiMassa was one of several people arrested in the investigation. She had pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. Federal prosecutors said West Haven paid DiMassa, formerly known as Lauren Knox, nearly $148,000 for services she never provided to the city. Former State Rep. Michael DiMassa is to be sentenced next month on charges related to the total theft of more than $1.2 million in virus relief funds.

