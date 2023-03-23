Germany urges North Macedonia to amend charter for EU bid

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has urged North Macedonia’s leaders to deliver on a pledge to amend the country’s constitution needed to speed up its path toward European Union membership. North Macedonia has promised Bulgaria to add a reference in its constitution to the existence of an ethnic Bulgarian minority and end a spat between the two neighbors. But the amendment would require cross-party backing and the main opposition party remains opposed to it. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with North Macedonia’s political leaders in the capital on Thursday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.