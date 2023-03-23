Messi mania grips Argentina in 1st match as World Cup champs
By DANIEL POLITI and DÉBORA REY
Associated Press
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Messi mania has gripped Buenos Aires as the Argentina national team led by captain Lionel Messi faces Panama on Thursday in a friendly match that essentially is a celebration of their World Cup victory in December. News channels carried live images of the players traveling to the stadium with a police escort as excited fans waited to see the team’s first game since it beat France in a thrilling final in Qatar. The match will culminate a week in which Messi was widely celebrated as a hero after winning Argentina’s third World Cup title, a marked change for the player who was once blamed for the country’s failings in previous championships.