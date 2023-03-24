No more No. 1 seeds left in NCAA men’s basketball tournament after Alabama and Houston lose
By Homero De la Fuente, CNN
For the first time ever in men’s NCAA basketball tournament history, all four No. 1 seeds have failed to reach the Elite Eight after the top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide and Houston Cougars were eliminated in the Sweet 16 on Friday.
Top overall seed Alabama was stunned by No. 5 seed San Diego State, 71-64, at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
San Diego State will play against either No. 6 Creighton or No. 15 Princeton on Sunday.
Friday’s action in Kansas City saw No. 5 seed Miami defeat Houston 89-75.
Miami will next play No. 2 seed Texas or No. 3 seed Xavier, which face off later Friday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
