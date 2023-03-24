Six injured in blast at Pennsylvania chocolate factory

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Firefighters battled a blaze in Pennsylvania after an explosion at a chocolate factory injured at least six people and sent a plume of black smoke into the air above West Reading. Berks County fire crews remained on the scene at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant Friday night about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia. But few details have been released. NBC10 in Philadelphia reported six injured people were taken to a local hospital in West Reading. Hospital officials haven’t provided any new information. A Berks County emergency dispatcher told The Associated Press Friday night that six people were injured, but no other information had been released.

