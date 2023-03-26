DeSantis team welcomes contrast with Trump ‘chaos’ candidacy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are gaining confidence in his White House prospects as former President Donald Trump’s legal woes mount. Trump is facing possible criminal charges in New York, Georgia and Washington as he runs for president again. The optimism around DeSantis comes even as a collection of Republican officials and MAGA influencers raise concerns about the Florida governor’s readiness for the national stage. For now, DeSantis’ team believes he commands a position of strength with Republican voters. As Trump lashes out, DeSantis’ growing coalition is eager to highlight the contrast between the twice-impeached former president and the big-state governor who is a far more disciplined messenger of conservative politics.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.