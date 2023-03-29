New Mexico’s new film training academy finds a home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s special academy for training workers in the film and television industry is a step closer to fruition. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other officials gathered Wednesday at the Albuquerque Rail Yards to announce that the location will serve as the headquarters for the New Mexico Media Academy. There also will be a satellite campus in Las Cruces to serve the southern part of the state. Lawmakers in 2022 had approved $40 million for the effort, and numerous post-secondary institutions that offer film and media programs have agreed on the core curriculum for students. State officials say the industry supports an estimated 8,000 jobs across New Mexico.

