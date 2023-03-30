‘Succession’ star Brian Cox is apparently a ‘closet Spice Girls fan’

By Dan Heching, CNN

The best musical acts out there attract a wide range of fans — young and old, from all walks of life. Case in point: Brian Cox and the Spice Girls.

In a new trailer for Friday’s episode of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” Scottish actors and “X2: X-Men United” costars Alan Cumming and Brian Cox are seen taking a ride around Manhattan, and of course, the subject of music comes up.

“So, you’re a Spice Girls fan?” Cumming asks the “Succession” star toward the end of the clip.

“I’m a closet Spice Girls fan,” Cox replies, before the pair of thespians are seen belting out the girl group’s 1996 megahit “Wannabe.”

Elsewhere in the snippet, Cox is seen reflecting on his hit HBO show “Succession” and his popular and domineering patriarch character Logan Roy, saying, “Suddenly to have this extraordinary success, telling people to ‘F**k off,’ yeah, and actually… I love it!” (CNN and HBO are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Cox played the villainous William Stryker in 2003’s X-Men sequel “X2,” which also featured Cumming as the teleporting blue mutant Nightcrawler.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” streams on Apple TV+, with the new episode featuring Cox and Cumming dropping on Friday.

