Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Great weekend weather to start-off fall

KIFI Weather
By
today at 4:19 PM
Published 4:17 PM

Sunny for Saturday with highs in the lower 70’s. A slight chance of thunderstorms in southeastern Idaho and southwestern Wyoming.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70’s. Light winds around 5-10 mph.

A slight chance of showers for Monday with cooler temps in the mid to upper 60’s.

Lower 70’s for highs this Tuesday with sunny skies. Look for warmer temperatures for Wednesday, thanks to high pressure. Highs for Wednesday will be reaching for the upper 70’s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content