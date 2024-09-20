Great weekend weather to start-off fall

Sunny for Saturday with highs in the lower 70’s. A slight chance of thunderstorms in southeastern Idaho and southwestern Wyoming.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70’s. Light winds around 5-10 mph.

A slight chance of showers for Monday with cooler temps in the mid to upper 60’s.

Lower 70’s for highs this Tuesday with sunny skies. Look for warmer temperatures for Wednesday, thanks to high pressure. Highs for Wednesday will be reaching for the upper 70’s.