Demolishing the former house of Chad Daybell where the remains of Tylee Ryan and “JJ” Vallow were recovered

today at 10:37 AM
Published 10:49 AM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) -- September 20th marks the day that Chad Daybell's former home gets demolished.

This is the property where the remains of Tylee Ryan and "JJ" Vallow were recovered.

On August 9th the property was sold to an anonymous donor that you can read about here: https://localnews8.com/news/vallow-daybell-coverage/2024/08/09/non-profit-group-crossroad-park-buys-chad-daybell-property/

The donor plans to give it to a new non-profit group called Crossroad Park which wants to turn the land into a community space to honor the victims.

Local News 8 will be providing updates and live coverage of the demolition.

