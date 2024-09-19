An Idaho Falls man turned 100 years old today

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Lewis Eaker was born in 1924, when Calvin Coolidge was the President.

He enlisted in the Navy in 1943, in the middle of World War two.

Eaker shared memories and anecdotes from his time in the service, but he wanted to mention something else.

“One thing I wanted to say after everything else about me being in the Navy, there were some anecdotes. One thing I forgot to mention was, I never got seasick,” Eaker said.

Some of Eaker's friends and family members came to celebrate his birthday.

Moreover, a message was read from Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper to congratulate him on his special day.

Proof you are never too old to celebrate your birthday.