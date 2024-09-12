FIRE WATCH: Wapiti Fire grows, new management team takes control of fires west of Salmon

Latest Information:

21 wildland fires are burning in Idaho as of September 12 according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

WAPITI FIRE

The largest active fire in Idaho is the Wapiti Fire between Lowman and Stanley. It has burned over 125,000 acres, an increase of over 3,000 acres, and is 12% contained. More than 1,200 personnel are working the fire. State Highway 21 between Lowman and Stanley remains closed due to the fire.

BLACK EAGLE FIRE - RED ROCK FIRE

In the Salmon-Challis National Forest, a new fire management team has taken control of the Red Rock and Black Eagle Fires west of Salmon. The Red Rock Fire started on September 2 from lightning. It's located approximately two miles east of the Yellowjacket Guard Station. The fire has burned 2,570 acres and is still active.

The Black Eagle Fire started August 5 from lightning and is 12 miles west of Forney on the North Fork Ranger District within the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. It has burned 5,914 acres. The Lemhi County Sheriff has set up evacuation zones.

Evacuation Zone Map for Black Eagle and Red Rock Fires

Zone 1: Yellowjacket drainage is in the "GO" status.

Zone 2: Cobalt to Forney is in the "READY" status.

Zone 3: Forney to road #252 to road #103 and back to Moyer is in the "SET" status

Zone 4: Silver Creek, Rams Creek, and Camas Creek from Hammer Creek to White Goat Creek is "READY" status.

FROG FIRE

The Frog fire increased 700 acres to 2,500 acres on Wednesday. Fire managers said the fire is moving northward, eastward, and westward. There are several structures threatened along the East Fork drainage and to the north are at risk, they said.

You can visit inciweb.wildfires.gov