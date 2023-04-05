Ohio Republican lawmaker falsely claims to be MIT graduate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Massachusetts Institute of Technology says a freshman state lawmaker in Ohio falsely claimed to have graduated from the prestigious university. Republican Rep. Dave Dobos, of Columbus, stepped down from his role as vice chair of the House Higher Education Committee after that revelation Tuesday. It was first reported by Cleveland.com. Dobos had publicly described himself as an MIT graduate, including on his campaign website and in his online biography for the House. An MIT spokesperson says Dobos attended in the 1970s and 1980 and studied economics but didn’t receive a degree. Dobos hasn’t responded to repeated requests for comment.

