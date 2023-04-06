Man pleads guilty to robbery-killing of rapper Pop Smoke

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — One of four men charged in the killing of rapper Pop Smoke during a robbery at a Hollywood Hills mansion has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He also pleaded guilty Thursday to home invasion robbery. Because he was only 17 at the time of the 2020 attack, he was sentenced to four years and two months in a juvenile facility. Pop Smoke was shot three times during a struggle with masked intruders whom authorities say got the home’s address from a photograph that the rapper had posted on social media. Authorities say the invaders stole his diamond-studded Rolex for $2,000. The shooter, who was 15 at the time, and two men who were adults have been charged with murder.

