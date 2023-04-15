Mediators propose deal in German public sector pay dispute

BERLIN (AP) — A panel mediating between German public sector employers and labor unions has put forward a compromise proposal to avert further strikes over pay. Mediators on Saturday proposed a raise of 5.5% on top of a fixed 200-euro monthly increase for the millions of people that work in the public sector. The panel says the overall increase should result in employees getting at least 340 euros ($378) more every month. The mediators also recommended a one-off payment of 3,000 euros ($3,331) to account for recent inflation. The non-binding proposal is intended to serve as the basis for further negotiations between employers and unions representing some 2.5 million workers.

