Community singing group holding benefit concert for local teen

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Singers on Stage, an Idaho Falls singing group, is looking to make a difference in a local teen's life by holding a benefit concert.

Eric Adams, a senior at Idaho Falls High School, was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of terminal cancer.

To help his family find some relief with the cost of doctor's appointments, treatments and family expenses.

S.O.S. has been part of the community for over 25 years. Every year, they try to find a way to give back to families in the community. Adams was someone they wanted to help out because many in the group know him personally and they say he is a kind teen who still thinks of others despite his diagnosis.

S.O.S. invites the community out to attend their benefit concert and auction. Attendees can expect a variety of family-friendly, musical performances including popular TikTok songs, a silent auction including prizes for microblading, hair treatment, a cabin vacation, boat rental, firework basket, dog grooming and much more. It will also include a raffle.

"Just come have fun. Seriously," S.O.S. Co-Owner, Christina Stutzman, says, "And not only are you supporting this family, but you're supporting like a local production group. And we've worked really hard on this and we would just love to show it off and help a family in need."

The event will be held at the Thunder Ridge High School Auditorium on Monday night. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for the silent auction. Performances will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door on the night of the event. It is $8 per person.

For those who cannot attend the benefit concert but would still like to donate to their cause can Venmo Ali Wilde, Co-Owner of S.O.S., @ali-wilde-1. Wilde says, "Even a dollar helps. It adds up." All proceeds will go to the Adams family.