Liz Weston: Retiring? If you need a home loan, get one first

If you’re going to need a home loan in retirement — to buy your next house or replace the mortgage you’ve got — you’re far better off applying while you’re still working if you can. Even with good credit scores and solid income, retirees can find it more difficult to get mortgages and home equity lines of credit. If you’re reading this too late, prepare to navigate a lot more paperwork and potential setbacks. Finding the right lender can be crucial since many balk at the extra time and effort these loans require.

