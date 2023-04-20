High School Senior project turns into concert and fundraiser

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A Rigby High School Senior is using her musical talent, and her senior project, to raise money for other students.

17-year-old Grace Partridge has been been playing music since she was four years old. Her first performance at the Grand Ole Opry came when she was 16. Now, she's producing a concert featuring herself and her Western Swing Band.

The money raised will go to a scholarship for other musically-inclined high school students.

The concert will be at the Colonial Theater at 7 PM pm Friday, April 21, at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.