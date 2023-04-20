Nevada lawmakers await details of A’s land buy in Las Vegas

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada legislative leaders said Thursday that they had little information about the Oakland Athletics’ plans to move to Las Vegas, beyond that a land purchase deal is in place, a funding bill is coming and there is no timeline for action. The Major League Baseball team announced late Wednesday it signed a binding agreement to purchase vacant property just off the Las Vegas Strip owned by Red Rock Resorts for a new retractable roof ballpark, ending discussion about the team staying in the Bay Area. The purchase now sets up a patchwork of public-private funding mechanisms that needs approval from state lawmakers as well as local officials.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

