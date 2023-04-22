Longtime Trump ally Laxalt joins PAC supporting DeSantis

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a longtime Donald Trump ally, will help lead a political action committee that’s encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. The Never Back Down super PAC confirms that Laxalt, who roomed with DeSantis at the Naval Justice School, will serve as its chairman. Laxalt chaired Trump’s campaign in Nevada in 2020 and has repeated Trump’s false claims of fraud about that race. Trump endorsed Laxalt in the 2022 Senate race won by Catherine Cortez Masto, who was considered the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent in the midterm elections. DeSantis is widely expected to announce a White House campaign soon.

