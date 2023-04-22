Woman arrested after high speed chase in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-A 30-year-old Idaho Falls woman was arrested for aggravated battery last night after leading Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies in a vehicle pursuit.

Dispatch received calls from the public just before 8 p.m. that a female passenger in a white car was being beaten by the driver near Curlew Dr. and 17th St. in Ammon. A Deputy in the area saw the vehicle and observed the female attempting to get out of the car at the stoplight.



As the Deputy pulled in behind the vehicle with lights and sirens activated, the suspect driver was observed holding onto the female to keep her from exiting the vehicle and accelerating in an attempt to flee while dragging her legs on the pavement. The vehicle traveled a short distance and stopped near the curb, where the female was able to get free of the vehicle and run to the sidewalk.



At that time the suspect accelerated west bound on 17th St. in an attempt to flee the scene with the Deputy in pursuit. A second Deputy arrived, making contact with the female and attended to her injuries until Idaho Falls Fire arrived.

The suspect continued on 17th St. at high speeds through a construction zone, at times reaching over 70 miles per hour, and collided with at least two vehicles near Holmes Ave. After turning north on Holmes, the suspect again collided with another motorist and effectively disabling the vehicle.



Deputies and Idaho Falls Police Officers were then able to take the suspect driver into custody, identifying her as 30 year old Alese Marie Torres.

Ms. Torres showed signs of intoxication and yelled obscenities at the Officers while being secured in handcuffs and found in possession of Drug Paraphernalia and approximately 2 grams of Marijuana.

Deputies also located multiple open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle and found Ms. Torres was wanted on an active Misdemeanor Probation Violation out of Bonneville County.



After being checked for injuries at the hospital, Torrez was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for the outstanding warrant along with Felony charges for Eluding and Aggravated Battery, and Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for minor bruises and abrasions.

Idaho Falls Police Officers investigated at least four separate vehicle crashes related to the pursuit, no other injuries were reported.