Highland High School has Prom despite school disaster

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In some ways, it was a prom night like you might expect just about anywhere.

Beautiful girls wearing sparkling dresses, and handsome young men in their festive finery, smiles all around as pictures were snapping everywhere.

Long white limos delivering happy students to the night that they've been dreaming of.

But this year, that dream almost went up in smoke. Friday morning, the gym at Highland High School where this dance was supposed to be held, burned to the ground.

High school student, Michaela says, "Honestly thought that we weren't going to hold just because of like the tragedy that happened and like really upset about it."

Addisen, Highland's Student Vice President, says, "It did break my heart it was kind of shocking to see like our all of our memories from last like four years just kind of crumbled down and we felt kind of like, hopeless for a second, but we knew we would come back stronger."

That's when Highland High School students found out how much their community cares. So many people reaching out to help.

Avia, another student, says, "I've never felt so loved, just by the small businesses just offering so much and poking even more hoU.S.or colors to school one day. I felt so loved and they were just i just didn't realize how much our community actually love each other."

Idaho State University stepping in to make sure the students didn't miss a beat and the grateful students taking full advantage to have the night of their life.

It's been a tough go for the class of 2023. They started their high school years dealing with a global pandemic, distance learning and having to miss out on so many things.

But Saturday night, students cutting loose and forgetting at least for time, what still lies ahead. While there's still so much unknown about how they'll finish their year.