GALLERY: Northern Lights light up the night sky

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - People across the nation got a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis late Sunday night.
Also known as the northern lights, the colorful lights could be seen as far south as California, Tennesee, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Alabama, according to the Space Weather Watch.
Many in eastern Idaho caught the Aurora Borealis locally.
Share your photos at https://localnews8.com/share/ .
