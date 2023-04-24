GALLERY: Northern Lights light up the night sky

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - People across the nation got a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis late Sunday night.

Also known as the northern lights, the colorful lights could be seen as far south as California, Tennesee, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Alabama, according to the Space Weather Watch.

Many in eastern Idaho caught the Aurora Borealis locally.

"Watched this amazing display of Northern Lights at around 10:30 pm last night from our yard, near Aberdeen!" Courtesy: Elizabeth Brown

Aurora Borealis as seen from NE Rigby with the lights of Rexburg glowing on the horizon. Courtesy: Lisa Mason