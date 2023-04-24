Skip to Content
GALLERY: Northern Lights light up the night sky

Allan Morton
Allan Morton caught the northern lights from Madison county. He said, "The attached photo was taken at 10:06 p.m. MDT. Some of the lights visible in this photo were in Sugar City. The colors in the photo are more vivid than the ones I saw with my eyes. This was the best aurora I have seen since the impressive display of November 7, 2004. "

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - People across the nation got a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis late Sunday night.

Also known as the northern lights, the colorful lights could be seen as far south as California, Tennesee, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Alabama, according to the Space Weather Watch.

Many in eastern Idaho caught the Aurora Borealis locally.

Share your photos at https://localnews8.com/share/ .

"Watched this amazing display of Northern Lights at around 10:30 pm last night from our yard, near Aberdeen!" Courtesy: Elizabeth Brown
Aurora Borealis as seen from NE Rigby with the lights of Rexburg glowing on the horizon. Courtesy: Lisa Mason
Northern Lights photo shared anonymously.
