Michigan official gets house arrest for 2020 ballot sabotage

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A local official in Michigan has been sentenced to six months of house arrest after she pleaded no contest to tampering with a ballot box in her own election. Investigators say Kathy Funk broke the seal on a ballot container to ensure that votes could not be recounted. Funk won the Democratic nomination for Flint Township clerk in 2020 by just 79 votes out of over 5,000. A recount was not conducted. At her sentencing Monday, the judge said she must wear an electronic monitor and also write a public apology.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.