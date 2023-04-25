Entertainment, civil rights notables honor Harry Belafonte

NEW YORK (AP) — Reaction is pouring in from civil rights leaders and the entertainment world following the death of Harry Belafonte. The singer of the hit “Banana Boat Song (Day-O)” and civil rights icon died Tuesday at age 96. As a groundbreaking activist, charismatic singer, Hollywood leading man, Broadway star and Black entertainer, Belafonte’s loss was felt across a wide swath of American life. Among those who paid tribute to Belafonte on Tuesday were the Rev. Al Sharpton, who called Belafonte “a culture-changing entertainer, a history-changing activist and an unmatchable intellectual.” Musician John Legend, meanwhile, said of Belafonte, “If you think about what it means to be an artist and an activist, he was literally the epitome of what that was.”

By The Associated Press

