Ex-head of Michigan marijuana panel pleads guilty to bribery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The former head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board has pleaded guilty to bribery. Rick Johnson admits he accepted at least $110,000 in exchange for approving applications for the lucrative business. Johnson’s appearance Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids was a remarkable fall. Years ago he was a powerful state lawmaker, serving as speaker of the Republican-controlled House. The investigation so far has centered on corruption at the marijuana board before it was disbanded in 2019. The board reviewed and approved applications to grow and sell marijuana for medical purposes. Johnson and three other men all agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with the FBI.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and ED WHITE Associated Press

