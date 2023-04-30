Biden’s diverse coalition of support risks fraying in 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the days since President Joe Biden formally launched his 2024 campaign, key members of the sprawling political coalition that lifted him over former President Donald Trump in 2020 are far from excited about the prospect of four more years. That underscores the test confronting Biden as he aims to motivate the coalition of African Americans, Latinos, young people, suburban voters and independents to show up for him again. Nearly 18 months before Election Day 2024, however, it’s unclear how much this lack of enthusiasm will weigh on Biden’s reelection prospects. For all the concern, no high-profile Democratic primary challengers have emerged, and none are expected to.

By STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

