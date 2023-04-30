Palestinians: Israeli fire kills teen in West Bank raid

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have fatally shot a Palestinian teenager in a raid in the occupied West Bank. The death was part of a relentless wave of violence that has rocked the region for the last year. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on Monday’s incident. has been staging near-nightly raids in West Bank cities, towns and villages in what it says is an attempt to stamp out militancy. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire this year, along with 19 people killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.