Mourners attend funerals of 7 Shiite teachers in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say thousands of mourners have attended the mass funeral of seven minority Shiite teachers who were shot and killed at a school in northwestern Pakistan. The mourners also rallied on Friday against the killings. The teachers were gunned down on Thursday when assailants stormed a school in Kurram, a district in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The slain teachers were members of the Shiite community, which extremist Sunni militant groups frequently target. The attack happened when the teachers were taking exams. It also happened after another teacher from the same school, a Sunni Muslim, was killed on the road.

