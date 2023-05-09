Chasing Horse asks Nevada high court to toss sex abuse case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse is asking the Nevada Supreme Court to dismiss his sweeping sexual abuse indictment in state court. The 46-year-old is charged with 18 felonies accusing him of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade. Chasing Horse and lawyers argue that his accusers wanted to have sex with him. His appeal filed Tuesday marks his latest attempt to end the case after a Nevada judge upheld Chasing Horse’s indictment last month. The judge ruled that prosecutors presented enough evidence for a reasonable grand jury to return an indictment on charges of sexual assault, kidnapping and child abuse. Chasing Horse’s trial was set to start May 1 but has been put on hold indefinitely while he appeals.

By RIO YAMAT and SCOTT SONNER Associated Press

