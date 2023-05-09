Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to 2 NCAA titles, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Denny Crum, who won two NCAA men’s basketball championships and built Louisville into one of the 1980s’ dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career, has died. He was 86. The school announced Crum’s death in a release after being informed by his wife, Susan. No cause was given, but Crum had battled an extended illness. Nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke” because of his cool, unflinching sideline demeanor, Crum retired in March 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville with 675 victories, which ranked 15th all-time then, and championships in 1980 and ’86.

