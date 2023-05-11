Australian trade minister visits China as part of joint efforts to repair ties

BEIJING (AP) — Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell is visiting China as part of a joint effort to repair ties scarred by political rifts over the past decade. In a statement issued by his office Thursday, Farrell said he would push for the “full resumption of unimpeded Australian exports to China.” China is Australia’s biggest trading partner, with two-way exchanges totaling $287 billion in 2022. China recently resumed importing coal, cotton and copper from Australia. Farrell said he would push for a review of tariffs on Australian barley. China blocked such exports in retaliation for government actions targeting Beijing’s interference in Australia’s political parties and the large Australian-Chinese community.

