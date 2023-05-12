Toyota: Data on more than 2 million vehicles in Japan were at risk in decade-long breach

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota’s much-touted online service for its drivers had a data breach spanning over a decade, risking outside access to information on more than 2 million vehicles. Vehicles belonging to about 2.15 million people have been affected, including those who used net services called G-Link and G-Book, as well as Connected. The problem with Japanese automaker Toyota’s cloud-based Connected service began in January 2012 and lasted until April. A spokesperson says the problem pertains to vehicles only in Japan. Among the possibly leaked data are vehicle IDs, locations and video taken by the vehicle. There is no evidence any information was leaked, copied or misused. Toyota said the problem has been resolved and Connect-enabled vehicles can be used normally.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.